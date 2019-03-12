December 16, 1937 — March 7, 2019
George Gordon Bellamy, 81, died at home on Thursday, March 7 after recent struggles with health issues.
Born in 1937 in Bellingham, Washington, son of George Bellamy and Dorothy (Paul) Bellamy, he was raised in Alaska and Washington state. After graduating from high school, he went to work for Boeing in Seattle, Washington and later received his degree from Washington State University in Metallurgical Engineering in 1963.
He relocated to Albany with his wife, Pat, in1963 where he worked as an engineer for Wah Chang until 1976 when he left the company to start his own business as a builder-remodeler/general contractor. He worked at his own builder-remodeler business until his retirement and relocation to Bend, Oregon in 2000. There were, naturally, many projects he’d work on for his own home improvement both pre and post-retirement
George was an avid skier both in his youth and during his working life. His other passions were camping and fishing at which he was able to spend much more time during his retirement years. His favorite fishing area to spend with his wife, Mary Ann, and their dogs Freddy and Duncan was South Twin Lake where his ashes will be scattered.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Ann (Jarvis) Bellamy; his brother, Paul; his sister, Joan; three children Todd, Brian, and Rachel; one grandchild, Austin; and many close friends.
There will be no funeral services but a celebration of life will be held in the coming summer for family members.