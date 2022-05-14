March 26, 1944 - May 6, 2022

George Eugene Davenport died peacefully in his home on May 6.

George was born on March 26, 1944, in Asher, Arkansas, to parents Albert and Sylvia Davenport.

In his younger years George grew up on a small farm outside of Lebanon with his brother Lowell who passed away in 2015. He had a love for hunting and fishing from a young age and continued that for his entire life. After graduating Lebanon High School, George joined the Air Force. Once he returned home, he began working at the Champion/Georgia Pacific hardboard mill in Lebanon where he worked for nearly his entire adult life. Later in life he loved watching sports, especially college football, college wrestling, and basketball.

George had a wonderful wife, Teresa "Teri" Davenport, who preceded him in death in 2013. He has three sons, Dean, Mike, and Mark. With their wonderful wives, Heather, Tracie, and Aimee. He has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. George said many times that his family was what he was the proudest of.

George had a unique sense of humor, laughter, and a wonderful outlook on life. His family will miss that the most. He was a wonderful father and role model for all his kids. All three of his sons have said that they couldn't have asked for a better father. They all looked at him on how to be a father and a man. He was generous and caring. He said he looked forward to being with his wonderful wife again and while his family here will miss him immensely, they are happy he is with her once more.

