George C. Hanson

January 9, 1954 - September 1, 2022

BURNS - George passed away on Sept 1, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.

George was born in Lynwood, CA. He was the oldest of four children. George moved to Corvallis when he was young. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1972 and married the love of his life, Cheryl Wood on July 1, 1972. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this summer.

On June 23, 1975 George became the proudest Dad to his twin daughters, Brenda and Christi.

In 1979 George and his Dad, Dean, opened Hanson Tire in Corvallis, where he continued to work for 30 plus years. George began driving bus as a trip driver in Stayton, OR. After three years he and Cheryl moved to Burns, OR where he continued driving a bus for the Harney County School District. All the kids and staff loved George; he was everyone's favorite bus driver.

George loved to hunt and fish. He and Cheryl loved going for drives in the woods to scout. He also made lifelong friends over the years hunting in the Silvies Unit. They tromped those woods for over 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and there were many things he loved to do including: hunting, fishing, waterskiing, snow skiing, motorcycle riding and camping. But the most loved activity was spending time with his four grandkids creating "Grandpa Adventures."

George is preceded in death by his grandparents: Alvin and Bernice Hanson, Albert and Mildred Pease; and his mother Barbara K Hanson.

George is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughters: Brenda (Nolan) Graham and Christi Hanson; grandchildren: Ryan, Jayson, Jocelyn and Kamryn; father, Dean Hanson; brother Steve (Shirley) Hanson; sisters: Beverly (Brian) Nordyke and Kathy (Fred) Lowther; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 118 N. Broadway Ave., Burns OR 97720.

If you would like to make a donation in George's name, please send to Harney County Hospice, 415 N. Fairview, Burns, OR 97720 or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

George will be inurned at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany, OR. A private memorial will take place at a later date.