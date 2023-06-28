February 9, 1933 – June 12, 2023

George "Buster" Eagan, resident of Eugene, Oregon, passed away on June 12, 2023 at the age of 90.

George is survived by his sons David Eagan of Albany, Oregon and Donald Eagan of Eugene, Oregon and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Eagan and his daughter Jenny Bentley both of Albany, Oregon.

George served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and worked at Green and White Rock Products in Corvallis, Oregon until he retired. There are no events planned, as he did not wish to have services.

You may make a donation to the American Cancer Society in his honor as an alternative to flowers.