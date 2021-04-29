George Boger

George was born in New York to George and Mary Boger. After graduating from high school he worked for the U.S. Postal service for several years and then served in the Marines from 1954-1957. He married Barbara Downing in 1965 and they had two sons, Michael and Christopher. They moved to Oregon in 1978 where he continued working as a licensed builder. They later divorced. He met Jan Miner, at the local bridge center and they were married in January, 1999.