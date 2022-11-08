George Allen Walberg

May 4, 1943 - November 2, 2022

George Albert Walberg, 79, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. He was born in Lebanon to Roy Oscar Royal and Doris Helen (Whitcomb) Walberg. He is one of two brothers and three sisters.

George married Carolyn in 1965. She passed away in 2018. He later met Margy Belcher with whom he spent the remainder of his days.

He enjoyed camping, being in the outdoors, card playing, reading, anything on four wheels, hot rods and off road rock crawling.

George is survived by his significant other Margy; two sons: Jon and his wife Stacy, Chad and his wife Sherrill; grandchildren: Justin, Colton, Tad, Trevin, Gavin; and great grandchildren: Scarlett and Logan.

Memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 26th at Sweet Home Senior Center.

