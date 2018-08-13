Subscribe for 17¢ / day

March 16, 1946 — August 9, 2018

Gene L. Westover, 72, of Michigan died August 9, 2018.

Born in Albany to Norman and Etta (Nofziger) Westover. Gene married Louellen Troyer on Oct. 25, 1969. Gene had four brothers and one sister.

Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.

