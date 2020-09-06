Gene Jackson

Several years after Detroit, Gene and Connie began vacationing at the coast in Florence, Oregon at Woahink RV Park on Woahink Lake. Gene loved to take friends young and old, new friends and even friendly strangers from the park, out on the pontoon boat for tours and fishing trips around the lake. Gene even had a special name for a very large trout he'd been trying to catch out of the lake called “Walter.” But Walter was a wily old fish and probably owns his own real estate in that lake by now.

Gene and Connie were long time members of the Elks, Eagles, and Legion out of both Lebanon and Albany.

Preceding him in death is his wife Connie; son Michael David; both parents; and brother. He is survived by his sister Sue; three daughters; two sons; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law David and Jackie Russell; sister-in-law June Tobey; many nieces and nephews and numerous “adopted” friends who called him “Grandpa or Uncle Gene.”

Gene's compassion, generosity, and love has touched so many lives and he will be desperately missed until one day when we will all be together again.

There will be a viewing from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home.