December 21, 1931 - August 9, 2022

Gene Edwin Primasing, 90, of Lebanon, died, August 9, 2022 in Sweet Home.

Gene was born December 21, 1931 in Bluffton, Minnesota the son of Clayton and Elsie (Brasel) Primasing the oldest of six siblings, two sisters and four brothers. Gene moved to Oregon in 1948 and married Bonnie Ludtke on July 20, 1951.

Gene then entered the Army in 1952 and served during the Korean War. He returned to Lebanon following his discharge in 1954.

Gene started Primasing Auto Mart in 1967 and in 1969 he started Primasing Motors Dealership. Gene operated and worked at the dealership until his retirement.

Gene enjoyed hunting at Gilmore Ranch in Idaho. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, RVing, spending time with his family and wintering in Indio.

Gene is survived by his wife Bonnie, children Rick (Pam) Primasing, Jan (Ron) Miller and Barb (Brian) Danner, 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes no services are planned.

Contributions in the memory of Gene Primasing may be made to the Lebanon School Foundation, for the LUHS class of 1951 Scholarship fund and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.