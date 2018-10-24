February 19, 1943 — October 19, 2018
Gene Douglas Bradley, age 75, passed away with his wife by his side at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on October 19, 2018.
Gene was born on February 19, 1943 in Salem, Oregon to Noble Douglas (Doug) Bradley and Edith Eulrich Bradley.
Gene grew up in Jefferson, where he attended school and graduated in 1961. After he graduated he entered the Army and served until 1964. Upon returning from the military, he worked for Loren Wagner at A&A Towing. He treasured the years he worked for Loren; many of Loren’s work ethics carried over to the school bus company.
In 1972, Gene purchased the school bus company from his father, ran it for 25 impeccable years and sold in 1997. At that time, Bradley Bus was the longest running private contractor school bus company in the state of Oregon; 67 years. Transporting the Jefferson community’s children was his proudest accomplishment. He later added Scio and Mari-Linn schools.
Along with the school buses, he had a back hoe business and installed many of the septic systems in Jefferson. Later, he and friend Don Easdale started a metals recycling business at the bus property. They loved to “junk” or treasure hunt as they would say. Duke Ellingson, who was the school bus mechanic and friend, was right there with them over the years.
In the 70’s and 80’s, he played softball and had quite a following. He could really hit them out of the park. He coached a women’s softball team at this time also. Later, he enjoyed watching his son, John coach college baseball.
Gene met his wife Laurie in 1989 when she came to drive school bus. They married in December 11, 1991. Laurie said he had a juke box she wanted so in order to get it she just had to marry him. For almost 27 years they worked and played side by side in the buses and metals. They loved to antique and attend swap meets to find more and more treasures.
Gene loved his Yorkies, Lady, Bubba, Hemi and Higgins. Gene was a great story and joke teller; he loved making people laugh. He loved his John Deere tractor whether he was taking Kyntlee and Kashton for rides or helping blade lots and driveways around Jefferson.
In 2002, Gene and Laurie moved to LaPine, Oregon for ten years. Gene said he wanted to go where there was snow. During that time, he helped keep the roads in shape by running a grader in the sub division where they lived, along with snow blowing driveways.
Gene is survived by his wife, Laurie Bradley of Jefferson; a son, John Bradley (Shelly) of Ridgecrest, California; two stepsons, Jess Haphey of Vancouver Washington, and Kyler Shinn (Kari) of Albany; grandchildren, Dakoda Jolliffe of Ridgecrest, California, Kyntlee and Kashton Shinn of Albany; father-in-law, Bill Hodges of Albany; sister-in-law, Nicole Jolin (Ken) of Depoe Bay, Oregon; brothers-in-law, Wade Hodges (Kymberlee) of Reno, Nevada, Steve Hodges (Daphne) of Weaverville, North Carolina, and Gene Hodges (Nina) of Springfield, Virginia; cousins, Jan Leisinger (Arlin) of Jefferson, Carl and Kay; two brothers and several nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany in care of Fisher Funeral Home, Albany, OR.
A celebration of life, pie and ice cream social will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 4 at River Bell Farm, 38511 Kelly Rd, Jefferson, Or 97352. Please dress casual and if you have a funny story, please share.
Condolences may be left online at fisherfuneralhome.com.