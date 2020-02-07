December 14, 1928 – January 25, 2020

Gene D. Slayter passed away peacefully at home on January 25, 2020 of age-related causes. He was born on December 14, 1928 to William Enos Slayter and Mary Viola Slayter (nee Johnson). Born and raised on a farm in Blachly, Oregon, Gene graduated from Triangle Lake High School in 1947.

He was a 1951 graduate of the University of Oregon, where he received a BS in Education. For the next 44 years Gene was the Band Director at Springfield High School. His dedication to his students never wavered, and he never tired of helping them develop their talent and passion for music. In 1993, he directed the Springfield High School Marching Band at Pasadena’s Tournament of Roses Parade, a highlight of his professional career. After retirement, Gene continued mentoring musicians as an instructor at Oregon State University, where he endowed a music scholarship, and as a founding member of the Cottage Theatre in Cottage Grove, Oregon.

