Gene Brook Gale

November 16, 1935 — May 30, 2020

Gene was admired by those who knew him and much loved by extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son Guy Vega. He is survived by his wife Patricia; his daughter Tanya A. Bottini; his son Brook I. Gale; his daughters Cristina Vanderburgh, Diana Smith, and his sons Ricardo, Rodrigo, Jeffrey, Dan and Michael Vega; 30 grandkids and two great grands.

Gene was a Renaissance man with a particular interest in automobiles, history, genealogy and music combined with a fantastic grasp of mathematics and its literature.

He is greatly missed.

