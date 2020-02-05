September 24, 1946 — January 31, 2020
Gary Wayne Kinman was born the second son of four on September 24, 1946 to Herb and Marge Kinman in McMinnville. At the time of his death he was a resident of OVHL (Oregon Veterans Home – Lebanon) where he was receiving hospice care. Gary succumbed to Parkinson’s related complications on January 31, 2020.
In his early years, Gary was known to have attended 12 different schools in 12 years of school as the transient nature of his father’s work led the family to move frequently, mostly throughout northern California. The outdoors was both recreation and a necessity for the family as all able-bodied hunters from a young age helped provide meat for the dinner table. This upbringing helped establish a lifelong love for the outdoors and a profound respect for God’s creation. Gary attended most of his high school years in Springfield, where he graduated in 1964 from Thurston High School.
In 1965, Gary and Ted Sorenson signed up for the draft together and spent the next two years together; starting at Fort Sam Houston in Texas for basic training – together with nine other conscientious objectors in their squad that were from our fellowship. The time at Fort Sam was a time for these boys to find where their faith lay. It was a very formative time in their lives, and Gary had many defining experiences and memories from his time in the service knowing that serving the Lord was the only way to bring richness, security and peace into his life. Gary and Ted along with three others of the boys then went on to Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. One remained at Fort Sam and the other four went on to Fort Lewis and then Vietnam. In 2013, Gary was diagnosed with PTSD stemming from his time working with traumatically injured soldiers returning from Vietnam.
Gary returned to private life in the fall of 1967 and attended Lane Community College through the 1967-68 school year. On March 16, 1968, Gary met Marilyn Louise Mooney, who became his loving wife of 51 years when they were married on September 21, 1968. To establish his in-state residency for eventually attending Washington State University, Gary moved to Edmonds, Washington where he worked for a time at the Boeing Manufacturing Company in both the Renton plant and later on at the 747’s plant in Everett.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary graduated from UW in June of 1972 with his bachelors (science and math with emphasis on Education). After graduation he taught 4th and 5th graders at the Northshore School District in Bothell, Washington until moving the young family to Wenatchee, Washington at the end of school in 1979. In the years at Northshore School District Joel Dean Kinman was born on January 5, 1973, and then Walker James Kinman on September 8, 1975. Camilla Maria Kinman was born on July 23, 1979 right after they moved to Wenatchee.
In Wenatchee, Gary successfully sold insurance for a time but missed the teaching environment. He eventually applied for teaching jobs in the greater Wenatchee area and landed a position at Sterling Middle School in East Wenatchee teaching computers, math, and science. At the end of the school year of 1986 Gary and Marilyn moved to Philomath where he attended Oregon State University and earned his MBA. After graduating from OSU, Gary worked for several years in sales and marketing and performed software training to teachers all over the U.S. However, the travel did not fit into an active outdoor lifestyle and working only with teachers did not bring him in direct contact with students which he missed. Gary returned to the classroom in the spring of 1994 when a position opened up in the Philomath High School business department. Later toward the end of his 10 years at PHS he was also assigned to teach science and math students with a special curriculum engaging them in the construction and operation of a greenhouse at PHS. Gary’s last teaching position was in the business department at Woodland High School in Woodland, Washington where he retired in 2008.
Gary was diagnosed with PTSD sometime in 2013 and then with Parkinson’s disease in October of 2013. Living with Parkinson’s was manageable until early 2018 when Parkinson’s related dementia began to manifest itself. Ultimately, continued life on the 3-acre homestead in the Harris valley became hazardous to life. In early 2019 Gary and Marilyn swapped houses with their daughter and son-in-law, Dale and Camila, buying each other out. In October it became apparent that Marilyn could no longer care for him at home, at which time he was moved to the Oregon Veteran’s Home in Lebanon where he lived until his passing.
Through the years Gary was an avid hunter, fisher, and trapper. He did his own taxidermy; grew beautiful dahlias; raised Golden Pheasants and rabbits, commercial fished several summers with his parents; commercial fished two summers in Alaska and always had something going that peeked his curious nature and that made life lively. He was a loving, attentive husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents (Herb and Marge) and is survived by his wife (Marilyn L.); his oldest son Joel of Philomath; son Walker (wife, Johanna and their three daughters Sofia, Natalie, and Emelie) of Stockholm, Sweden; and his daughter Camilla (husband, Dale & their three children Harley, Dixie, and Lane), of Philomath. He is also survived by his three brothers Chuck (wife Jan), Jim (wife Tamara), and Mike (wife Marilyn R.), and the seven dear children and grandchildren in their lineages.
A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 6 at McHenry Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8 at Philomath High School Auditorium. Memorial donations may be made to Oregon Veterans Home-Lebanon, 600 N 5th St., Lebanon OR 97355. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
2054 Applegate Street
Philomath, OR 97378