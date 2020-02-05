Gary Wayne Kinman

Gary returned to private life in the fall of 1967 and attended Lane Community College through the 1967-68 school year. On March 16, 1968, Gary met Marilyn Louise Mooney, who became his loving wife of 51 years when they were married on September 21, 1968. To establish his in-state residency for eventually attending Washington State University, Gary moved to Edmonds, Washington where he worked for a time at the Boeing Manufacturing Company in both the Renton plant and later on at the 747’s plant in Everett.

Gary graduated from UW in June of 1972 with his bachelors (science and math with emphasis on Education). After graduation he taught 4th and 5th graders at the Northshore School District in Bothell, Washington until moving the young family to Wenatchee, Washington at the end of school in 1979. In the years at Northshore School District Joel Dean Kinman was born on January 5, 1973, and then Walker James Kinman on September 8, 1975. Camilla Maria Kinman was born on July 23, 1979 right after they moved to Wenatchee.

In Wenatchee, Gary successfully sold insurance for a time but missed the teaching environment. He eventually applied for teaching jobs in the greater Wenatchee area and landed a position at Sterling Middle School in East Wenatchee teaching computers, math, and science. At the end of the school year of 1986 Gary and Marilyn moved to Philomath where he attended Oregon State University and earned his MBA. After graduating from OSU, Gary worked for several years in sales and marketing and performed software training to teachers all over the U.S. However, the travel did not fit into an active outdoor lifestyle and working only with teachers did not bring him in direct contact with students which he missed. Gary returned to the classroom in the spring of 1994 when a position opened up in the Philomath High School business department. Later toward the end of his 10 years at PHS he was also assigned to teach science and math students with a special curriculum engaging them in the construction and operation of a greenhouse at PHS. Gary’s last teaching position was in the business department at Woodland High School in Woodland, Washington where he retired in 2008.