Gary Wayne Bakke

June 19, 1951- October 28, 2019
Gary, 68, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on the morning of Monday, October 28, 2019 in Albany.
Gary was born on June 19, 1951 in Vancouver, Washington to Floyd and Bertha Bakke, where the family lived until he was age four. The family moved to Albany, and Gary attended local schools and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1969. He was one of five siblings; and is survived by sister, Lois LaNoue, and brother, Jim Bakke. During high school, Gary was an avid self-taught musician, playing keyboard for local rock band, The Third Realm.
In 1966, Gary met Ilana Dunham, also of Albany, and the two were immediately in love. The young couple wed in 1969 after Gary graduated from high school; and they spent time living between Albany and Tucson, Arizona. Gary was in attendance for some of the first classes at Linn Benton Community College. Two years later in 1971, the couple welcomed a son, Travis Bakke.
In 1978, Gary wed Stacy Cox, who had a young daughter, Megan. The family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1980, where Gary found a career as a consultant and salesperson for retail and industrial lighting companies. Gary enjoyed many of the opportunities that San Francisco and surrounding areas had to offer, including attending 49ers games, The Monterey Jazz Festival, and frequenting other music scenes.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1996, Gary returned to Albany reuniting with his former wife, Ilana Bakke; and remarrying her in 1997. The two enjoyed many years of joy, and spent time together as fanatic Nascar spectators and music lovers. They welcomed with much happiness seven grandchildren; and having a close and loving relationship with each one of his grandchildren remained one of Gary’s deepest joys. Gary is survived by his wife, Ilana Bakke; son Travis Bakke; daughter Megan Frank; and grandchildren: Lyndsey Frank, Mallory Frank, Parker Bakke, Logan Bakke, Charlie Frank, Flynn Bakke, and Maci Frank, all of Albany. Gary also had many other family members and close friends who were very dear to him.
A private graveside service was held on Friday, November 8 at Willamette Memorial Park in Millersburg, Oregon.
Additionally, the family is planning a celebration of life at their home on Saturday, November 16th from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone wanting to share in remembering Gary. For more information, interested parties can contact travisbakke@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation to a GoFundMe page in honor of Gary and to help the family with expenses would be sincerely appreciated. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gary-bakke-funeral-expenses
Fisher Funeral Home in Albany and Willamette Memorial Park in Millersburg, Oregon assisted with arrangements.