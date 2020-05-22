× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 1, 1939 — May 4, 2020

Gary Thompson went to be with the Lord on May 4, at home with his family. He was born in California and grew up in Lookout. He graduated high school in 1957, and served in the Army from 1959 — 1962.

He married Lilly Babcock on June 18, 1960. They lived in Seattle for two years before moving back to Lookout. He worked many jobs in construction and driving truck before moving to Oregon in 1969. He worked at Albany Paper Mill for 26 years before retiring for medical reasons.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping with family & friends, working in his wood shop and attending church.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 years; 11 month old Lilly; three sons: Carl (Sheri), Brian (Regina) and Chris; five grandchildren: Daniel, Max (Kristi), Hannah, Matthew and Rita; many nieces, nephews and friends who love him and miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents and his three sisters.

A graveside service will be held in Lookout, California and a memorial service will be held at Bethany Baptist Church in Salem when it is allowed.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.