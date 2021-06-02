Gary Thad Springer

Throughout his nearly fifty year career he volunteered much of his time to the causes he loved most, including (buckle in for this) serving several years on the Oregon Small Woodlands Association (OSWA) Executive Committee, volunteering on the OSWA Board and serving on the OSWA Governmental advisory committee; serving on the Committee for Family Forestlands and on the Oregon Forest Resources Institute; serving as a member of the Research advisory committee with the College of Forestry at OSU; serving on a forest landowner committee to advise Governor Kitzhaber in the development of the Oregon Salmon Plan; serving on the Oregon Society of American Foresters executive committee and the Mary's Peak Chapter of Oregon Society of American Foresters executive committee; appointed to the Board of Forestry where he played a major role in finding a balanced approach to the new Salmon, Steelhead, and Bull Trout (SSBT) forest practice riparian rules implemented in 2017, and served as the liaison between the Board and the Environmental Quality Commission as they addressed meeting the state Protecting Cold Water Standard. In May 2016, he earned the Oregon Society of American Foresters Tough Tree Award and in 2017 was recognized as an ambassador for the advancement of forestry through the National Society of American Foresters Fellow Award.

After a long career of winning awards and serving on probably more committees than actually mentioned above, Gary amassed a huge collection of friends and family who came out in droves to show their support and love when they heard the news of his illness and then of his passing. If you asked any one of them how they would describe him, they would undoubtedly include the attributes intelligent and funny. And he was these things and so much more. But if we didn't emphasize his humor here, we would not be doing this thing any justice. Gary was witty and a little weird and a lot hilarious. Rarely a day would go by without one of his daughters receiving an obscure/bizarre news article or fact of the day (Florida Man defrosting his Thanksgiving turkey in his swimming pool? Hard hitting news. International Warthog Day? Yeah, he knew that one, too.). He was inquisitive and curious, too. He loved geology and writing and shared both of these passions with his daughter Morgen. He loved photography, and especially loved taking pictures of his favorite places: Lincoln City and Arches National Park in Utah. Gary was a diehard OSU football and basketball fan and spent a whole lot of hours rooting for the Blazers as well. Sports was a passion he loved to share with his daughter Mandy and she will forever remember going to see these games live with him. He was also a huge music lover and he passed this love of music onto his children, as well as a penchant for smart-assery, which they have no choice but to continue in his honor.