April 8, 1939 — August 25, 2018
Gary Stewart Hawkins, 79, of Salem, died Saturday, August 25.
He was born in Corvallis, Oregon, on April 8, 1939, to Ella (Best) and Melvin Hawkins. He graduated from Philomath High School in 1957.
In 1960, he married Kathleen Cummings. He spent four years in the Coast Guard and was first stationed to the Columbia Light Boat, then Cape Disappointment, and later, Stewart Island in the San Juans.
After being discharged from the Coast Guard, Gary enrolled at Oregon State University, completing his bachelor’s degree in business in 1966. Upon his graduation, he began his career in banking with First National Bank. He then worked for Citizens Valley Bank where he was named Man of the Year by the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce in 1982. He later worked for the Bank of Oregon and retired from Commercial Bank, now known as Columbia Bank, in 2011.
Gary is survived by his sons, Alan (Adrienne) Hawkins of Munich, Germany, and grandchildren, Laura, Melanie and Kevin; Darrell (Sarah) Hawkins of West Linn, and grandchildren, Leah and Grant; step-son Ryan (Jessica) Saltalamachia of Keizer; brother, John (Ann) Hawkins of Corvallis; sisters, Tamara (Vern) Vorderstrasse of Portland; Barbara (Gerald) Bellin of Keizer; Betty Watkins of Corvallis; Bonnie (Allen) Watkins de Steiguer, of Vashon, Washington, and Rebecca (Ron) Watkins Papen; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ella (Best) and Melvin Hawkins; his second mother, Dorothy Watkins Hawkins; and his sister, Janice Hawkins Lane.
A celebration of life gathering will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 27 at the Oregon Room of Roth’s Grocery Event Center, 1130 Wallace Road NW, Salem, OR 97304.
Donations may be made to the Oregon Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, https://alz.org/orswwa.