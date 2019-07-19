March 15, 1935 — July 12, 2019
Salty was born on March 15, 1935 in Hollywood, California. He was a remarkable man with a large circle of friends whom he cherished throughout his life.
He passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, at age 84.
Salty was a world traveler, a sailor, curious to meet people, always learning and pursuing many different interests and a teller of wonderful stories.
His photographic memory would amaze all those who loved him, as he was able to not only recall events from his life, but also from the lives of all his friends, going back into everyone’s teenage years.
He lived in the Alsea area for 35 years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his family, Gisela; sons, Olin and Torsten; and grandchildren, Maya, Alexander and Lilly; in addition to all of those who knew and loved him.
The family will celebrate Salty’s life in a small ceremony to be held at his favorite spot on the Oregon coast.
Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service Lebanon.