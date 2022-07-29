Gary L. Fields

December 2, 1947 - July 12, 2022

Gary Lee Fields, 74, died at his home in Albany. He was born in Corvallis, Oregon to Ira Harold and Alma Fields. Gary went to school in Philomath and Monroe and served in the United States Army.

He married Darlene and they had three daughters whom he loved very much, Echo Rivas, Lucinda Hoffman, and Anna Navarrete who all live in Washington. Gary also has eight grandkids and 12 great-grandkids. They divorced and later he married Rhonda.

On the weekend of July 8-10 of this year, Lucinda and her husband Lenny spent time with Gary playing a lot of pinochle, a game Gary could never turn down. He loved fishing, hunting and working on vehicles and had lots of memorable fishing and hunting trips with his best friend Joey Fields and of course pinochle games.

Gary's siblings are Jimmy Fields (wife Wilma) of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, Sharion Lindberg of Redmond, Ed Fields (wife Susie) of Monroe and Audrey Prouty of Albany.

