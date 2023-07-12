Sept. 10, 1943 - July 9, 2023

CORVALLIS - Gary Johnston, (79), of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away on July 9, 2023 after a short illness. He was born in Seattle, Washington, the third child of Clifford and Ardis Schreiber Johnston. Gary grew up in Seattle and Redmond, Washington, and completed a Bachelor of Arts in Zoology at the University of Washington. At UW he met and married Shirley Dianne Johnson. After graduation he completed U.S. Army Infantry Officer Candidate School. He and Shirley were posted to Okinawa for two years where Gary commanded the 257th Replacement Company.

Gary and his wife completed doctor of veterinary medicine degrees at Washington State University in 1974, and then moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, to complete internships and residencies at the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine. Gary became a board-certified veterinary radiologist, and taught at the University of Minnesota.

Gary and his wife raised a son, Gary Ryan, and daughter, Alison Lela, in Minnesota. Gary Ryan is now a Google Certified Trainer and Learning Coach in Lima, Peru. Alison is a Professor of European Economics at Oregon State University. After veterinary faculty careers of more than 24 years, Gary and Shirley moved to Claremont, California, where they were founding faculty of a new College of Veterinary Medicine at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona. That college graduated its charter class in 2007. Gary retired from academia in 2013.

Gary was a member of many professional veterinary associations, and mentored nine domestic and international graduate students in veterinary radiology. He was the author of more than 120 scientific publications, and gave invited presentations throughout the United States, and in Australia, Italy, Japan, and the Netherlands. He was the recipient of the Norden Distinguished Teaching Award in 1995 at the Western University of Health Sciences-College of Veterinary Medicine. In retirement he enjoyed time with his family, ocean fishing, traveling, and gardening.

Gary is survived by his wife, Shirley Johnston; son Gary Johnston, daughter-in-law Lisa Featherstone and beloved granddaughter Ava Johnston (Lima, Peru); daughter Alison Johnston, daughter-in-law Angie Docherty and beloved grandson Jordan Docherty (Corvallis, OR); and sister Judy McNally (Vancouver WA).

At his request, Gary was cremated for later interment in Seattle. A celebration of his life will be held on July 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM at the McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to The American Civil Liberties Union www.aclu.org, or the West End Shelter for Animals, 1010 East Mission Blvd, Ontario CA 91761.