February 24, 1940 — October 11, 2018
Gary Hess passed away after a long illness.
Gary was born in Redding, California. He graduated from Anderson Union High School and two years at Shasta City College.
He relocated to Washington State and went to work for the US Postal Service in Bellevue, Washington; later transferring to Corvallis. He retired from the Corvallis Post Office with 30 years’ service as a letter carrier. It was a career he loved and was always very proud of being a part of.
He loved his home in Blodgett, Oregon and enjoyed his yard, the wild birds and flowers. He was an accomplished guitar player and enjoyed listening to and playing country music. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and many times with his brother, Ralph and Harriet. He visited several countries in Europe, Tahiti, Bora Bora, Morea and the Islands of Hawaii and many of the states over the years.
Gary is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lonnette; sons, Gregory Hess (Teri) of Dallas, Oregon, Marty Hess of California, and Ray Bailey (Pam) of Bend, Oregon; daughters, Cheryl Boeresma of Washington and Patrice Durkin of Marble Falls, Texas; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Hess Sr. and Ruth (Morris) Hess; sisters, Mildred Lannan and Dorothy Sekel; and brothers, Ralph Hess Jr. and Les Dale Hess.
The Hess family thanks Evergreen Hospice of Albany for the loving care they gave Gary, keeping him comfortable and making sure we had everything needed to help him through this time in his life.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 20 at McHenry Funeral Home.
