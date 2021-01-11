Gary Fessler

February 13, 1946 – December 22, 2020

Gary David Fessler, 74, of Albany passed away Tuesday December 22, 2020.

Gary was born February 13, 1946 in Portland Oregon to Harold Fessler and Ida Fessler (Doering).

Gary is survived by his wife of 45 years Cassie Fay Fessler (Partridge), his sister Donna Hall (Fessler) of Decater Georgia his two boys, Marc Fessler of Lebanon, and Wallace Fessler of Portland, and his four grandchildren.

Gary was raised on the Oregon coast, residing in Rockaway from 1948 to 1964, graduating from Neahkahnie High School in 1964, before serving in the United States Army from 1965 to 1968.

On June 21, 1975 Gary married the love of his life Cassie Fay Partridge in Salem Oregon. Together they raised their two boys in Dundee Oregon.

After retiring from his landscaping business Gary and Cassie spent two decades touring the northwest.

Gary was loved, and will be missed by all who knew him.

Remembrances can be made in the form of donation to: Linn Benton Food Share, OPB, or SafeHaven Humane Society.