October 5, 1945 – April 15, 2020

Gary Earl Williams passed away peacefully on April 15th.

He was born October 5, 1945, in Minnesota to Marion and Helen Williams. As a young child, his family moved to Oregon. He graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1964. After graduation, Gary joined the US Army. He served from 1966 to 1969 with two of those years being in Germany.

He married Marilyn Miller and together they had two children, Kathleen and Bryan. The family enjoyed countless camping trips. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who also loved boating.

He worked many years for the local telephone company as a warehouseman. Marilyn and he divorced, and he later married Janet Weeks. They also divorced several years ago.

In his later years, Gary took great pride in his lawn and enjoyed mowing it for hours upon hours.

Gary is survived by his sister Sharon and brother Larry. He is also survived by his daughter Kathleen Ramirez, her husband Ramiro, and Gary’s grandson Diego and his son Bryan Williams, his wife Anne, and Gary’s grandson Jackson. Gary will be greatly missed, but his mind and body are at peace now.

Private interment was at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

