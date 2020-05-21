Gary Douglas Coakley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 26, 1942 – April 29, 2020

Gary Coakley of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.

Gary was born September 26, 1942 in Central City, Nebraska. The son of Wayne & Lucille Coakley. The family moved to Shedd, when Gary was young and later to Albany. Gary graduated from Central Linn High School and later attended Linn-Benton Community College.

He joined the Navy in 1962 which included five tours as an MMI on USS Uhlmann, USS Wright, USS Gridley, USS Reeves and USS Somers. Following his active duty in the Navy, he went into Civil Service and was credited for 22 yrs. of service. He was a proud member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 585 of Lebanon, where he was very active with the chapter events and helping disabled Vets. He was also a member of the American Legion in Lebanon.

He served with the Linn County Sheriffs Mounted Posse in Search & Rescue for 9 yrs.

He also volunteered with the Christmas Story Book Land for a number of years.

He worked several years for the EPA, M&E Salvage, and was instrumental in starting the AVI Bio Pharma Co. in Corvallis and worked there for 17 yrs.