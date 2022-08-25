March 14, 1950 - August 18, 2022

Gary Dennis Boldizsar, 72, passed away on August 18, 2022, at Evergreen Hospice House after a battle with cancer.

Gary was born to Henry and Roberta Boldizsar in Montebello, California on March 14, 1950, and spent his childhood in Huntington Beach, Yucca Valley, and Yucaipa. He graduated from Cal State Long Beach and soon after began his career in law enforcement at the City of Cypress Police Department, starting as a motor patrol officer, and soon after becoming a detective.

During this time, he met the love of his life, Denise Acosta, on a blind date. Ten months later, on May 15, 1976, they were married in Pacific Palisades, California. Together they had two sons: Gavin of Albany, and Todd of Portland.

In 1985, they moved from Anaheim, California to Corvallis, Oregon, where Gary began his long career at the Corvallis Police Department. Gary worked at CPD for 27 years, starting as a patrol officer, and retiring as the Chief of Police in 2012. Gary was very dedicated to the Corvallis Police Department and led by example, demonstrating responsibility, passion, and strong values.

Gary enjoyed fishing, camping in his trailer, going on drives, special trips with his grandchildren, traveling, and, most of all, spending time with family. He had a strong faith in Jesus and appreciated everyone's prayers during his illness. His witty humor and "dad jokes," his generous heart, and his loving kindness will be truly missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Denise; brother Terry and wife (Terrie), of Anderson, Indiana; sons Gavin (Jeane) and Todd, and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Suburban Christian Church in Corvallis on September 10, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, Albany, Oregon.

Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.