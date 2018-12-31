May 19, 1943 — December 27, 2018
Gary D. Weatherly, 75, of Lebanon, went to be with his Lord and Savior while in the loving care at Harmony Senior Living.
He was born in McMinnville, Oregon, the son of Robert E. Weatherly, Sr and Mary Jane Weatherly.
Gary graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1961.
He served in the Army then had a long career as co-owner of Economy Supply Building Center.
He married Gloria A. Van Tassel on January 10, 1970 in St. Helens, Oregon.
Gary cared about his family and enjoyed coaching his children’s sports teams, playing catch at the park or shooting hoops in the driveway. He was an avid Oregon State Beaver fan.
Raising his children in the partnership of a Godly home, the church and a Christian school was very important to him.
He was a member of the Free Methodist Church and enjoyed serving in a variety of leadership positions. He was involved in the Optimist Club and a former board member of East Linn Christian Academy and of Aldersgate Camps and Retreats. Grandpa loved listening to his grandchildren share their musical talents.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Weatherly; his son, Rev. Glen (Tavia) Weatherly of Gresham, and his daughter, Greta (Tom) Kirkland of Lebanon; eight grandchildren, Jaron Weatherly (19), Bradley Kirkland (18), Evan Weatherly (17), Ryan Kirkland (15), Tyler Kirkland (15), Ethan Weatherly (15), Hallie Kirkland (13) and Lydia Weatherly (12); brothers Bob (Joyce) Weatherly and Bruce (Skeeter) Weatherly.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, at Lebanon Calvary Chapel, 633 Park Street Lebanon, Oregon 97355. Private inurnment will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Contributions to his memory can be made to: Aldersgate Camps and Retreats, 7790 Marion Rd.SE, Turner, OR 97392; 503-743-2494.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.