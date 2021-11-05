October 5, 1945 – November 1, 2021

Gary Craig Starr, age 76, died peacefully with his family by his side on November 1 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

Craig was born on October 5, 1945, in Myrtle Point, to Delbert E. and Doris Starr. After graduating from Lebanon High School, he went on to earn both bachelor's and master's degrees from Oregon State University. After retiring as the Assistant Public Works Director of Lane County in 2003, Craig spent the majority of his retirement in the home he helped build in his home town of Lebanon.

Besides spending time with family and friends, Craig had a passion for reading, sports, and the outdoors. He served terms as president of both the Oregon Bowhunters Association and Wapiti Bowmen Archery Club. Craig took great pleasure in volunteering his time to help others learn how to enjoy the outdoors.

A loving husband and devoted father, Craig was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Den, and is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Sharon, daughter, Angela (Allan), son, Delbert (Jennifer), five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, and a brother.

A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355, on Tuesday, November 9.

Friends and family are invited to attend Craig's funeral at Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., Philomath, Oregon 97370, on Wednesday November 10, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Starr Family Scholarship Fund (Oregon State University Foundation).