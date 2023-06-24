Gary Arlend (Doc) Haley went to be with the lord on June 13, 2023 at the age of 88 yrs.

Gary lived in Eugene Oregon in his younger years, then moved to Lobster Valley. He met Juliana Jo Risley; they married on March 29, 1956. They settled in Alsea Oregon, had three children, Joey, Brad, Shelley; six grandchildren BJ, Charlie, Amanda, Sheena, Sasha, Sonja; ten great-grandchildren.

Gary worked in the woods and lumber mills all his life until retirement. He was one of the people that founded the Alsea Fire Station, and was on the board for many years. Gary is survived by his wife Jo Haley, son Brad ( JoAnn ) Haley, his six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Sheila Sollars, Valerie Mueller, son Joey Haley, daughter Shelley Doyle.