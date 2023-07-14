February 17, 1940 - July 9, 2023

Galen (Shortie), age 83, of Albany, Oregon passed away on Sunday at home.

Galen was born in Plainview to father William and mother Leah Rediger Burkey. He grew up in Plainview and graduated from Western Mennonite High School.

Galen was married to Nancy Ann Wenger on June 9, 1962 in Wayland, Iowa. They enjoyed life together for 48 years until Nancy's death in 2010. Galen worked the majority of his career in lumber sales, beginning at Tomco. He then started his own business, Burkey Lumber Company, Inc. in 1978, which he owned and operated until he retired in 2010.

On September 26, 2015, Galen married Judy Novak and they lived happily together until his passing.

Galen accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at a young age and followed Him throughout his life. Galen loved people, was generous with his time, and helped others in any way possible.

Galen is survived by his wife Judy; children Steven and D. Ann Burkey, Debra and Kevin Nelson; grandchildren Anna Burkey, James and Megan Burkey; and great granddaughter Emma Jo Burkey.

A viewing will be on Sunday, July 16, from 5-7pm at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will be on Monday, July 17 at 2pm at Fairview Mennonite Church with burial to follow at Fairview Mennonite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving to the missions' organization of your choice.AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).