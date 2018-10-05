January 24, 1984 — September 25, 2018
Galen Nicholas Curwen-McAdams was born at home on January 24, 1984 and chose to leave life on September 25, 2018 in a place that he loved.
He shared a family with his father George McAdams, his mother Dee Curwen, his brother Colin Curwen-McAdams and sister-in-law Shannon Carmody. His extended family included relatives in Oregon and Virginia as well as special friends who cherished him throughout his life.
Galen graduated from Corvallis High School, attended University of Oregon, and received a BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
He traveled by himself in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal for over a year. His artistic and intellectual explorations led him into independent study in creative writing, computer programming, textiles and other areas of interest where he sought to make connections.
Galen pursued complex paths in thoughts but looked for simplicity and usefulness in possessions. A prolific reader, he was often found in coffee shops and libraries where he dove into long esoteric conversations and researched wide-ranging ideas in imaginative unexpected combinations. His bright creative mind was nestled with a kind gentle spirit.
Donations in memory of Galen can be made to Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center.