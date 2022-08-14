Gale Earl Tapp

Gale and Alberta Lane were married in 1965 and moved to Portland where both worked for Esco. In March of 1966 he enlisted in the Navy and spent two years at the Naval Base in Washington, D.C. He completed his service with the Navy in Kamiseya, Japan, where he served as a Data Processing Technician, Petty Officer First Class, until his discharge in June 1971. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science and started a long career in the technology industry as a Systems Analyst. Gale continued his education and received a Master of Science from the University of Oregon in 1995. Before moving to the South Waterfront, Portland, Oregon, Gale and Alberta lived in Wilsonville, Oregon where they raised their son and daughter.