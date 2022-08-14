1943 - 2022
Gale Earl Tapp, 79, son of Stanley Earl Tapp and Doris Jeanne Tapp passed away July 30 from complications of a fall.
Gale graduated from Central Linn High School in 1961. During his four years, he participated in track, basketball and was captain of the football team his senior year. Gale graduated from Clark College in 1965.
Gale and Alberta Lane were married in 1965 and moved to Portland where both worked for Esco. In March of 1966 he enlisted in the Navy and spent two years at the Naval Base in Washington, D.C. He completed his service with the Navy in Kamiseya, Japan, where he served as a Data Processing Technician, Petty Officer First Class, until his discharge in June 1971. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science and started a long career in the technology industry as a Systems Analyst. Gale continued his education and received a Master of Science from the University of Oregon in 1995. Before moving to the South Waterfront, Portland, Oregon, Gale and Alberta lived in Wilsonville, Oregon where they raised their son and daughter.
His many interests and hobbies included skiing, tennis, refereeing little league soccer, photography and learning to play the guitar.
Gale is survived by his wife Alberta of 57 years; son Ryan Tapp (wife Kylyn); daughter Nicole Tapp; grandchildren Aiden Windsong-Tapp, Arianna Tapp; sisters Lynettte Scales, Suzette Beaudin (husband Joseph) and many nieces and nephews.
A military service will be held August 25 at the Willamette National Cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Halsey-Shedd Volunteer Fire Association, P.O. Box 409, Halsey, OR 97348.