Gale A. Ford

September 6, 1946 – June 25, 2022

On the afternoon of June 25, 2022, Gale Alan Ford of Lebanon died at the age of 75.

Gale was born to Olen and Geneva Ford in 1946. He was the fifth brother of a family of fourteen kids. He was raised in Lebanon, attending Denny School and Lebanon High School. He later received his GED from LBCC. He married Betty in 1976 and together they parented four children. He worked for several companies in the local area, but most of his career was working as a supervisor for Smurfit-Stone. He finished his career and retired from Evanite in 2011.

Gale had several interests including fishing, hunting and classic country music but his greatest love and pride was his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He took great pride in the successes of his family and was always there to provide unbiased love, help and support when needed as well. He was a great Dad.

Gale is preceded in death by his father, mother, a grandson, a son-in-law, a sister and five brothers. He is survived by his wife, Betty, their four children, Bert (Randi), Wanda (Monte), Jim (Stefanie), and Shanon (Dawn) as well as eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters and three brothers.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Belcrest Memorial Park, 1295 Browning Ave. S, Salem, OR 97302. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.