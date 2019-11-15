Gail Etherington, 67, passed away on Sunday, November 3, in Corvallis. Gail was born on
December 5th to Earnest and Lois Russell (neé Johnson). She had two brothers, Lan and Kevin, and one sister, Kara, all of whom preceded her in death.
You have free articles remaining.
Gail was a graduate of Lebanon High School. After graduation she began a job at the cannery in Stayton. Soon after her son Jim was born in 1976. Gail began a successful career at Hewlett-Packard and worked until her retirement in 2015. In addition to being a loving mother and hard worker, Gail was a very independent woman with a wide variety of hobbies. Her creativity in refurbishing furniture, knitting, and sewing was unparalleled. Gail had a keen eye and loved to go antique shopping. She also had a love of the outdoors and frequently enjoyed hiking, horseback riding, and gardening.
She is survived by her mother, Lois; son Jim Etherington and wife Liz, and her two granddaughters Akila and Camas.