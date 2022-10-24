Sept. 12, 1949—Sept. 23, 2022

Gail Allen Miller 73, son of Earl and Mildred Miller, went to heaven on Sept 23 in Lander, WY. after a courageous fight with bladder cancer.

His wife Jean, children & grandchildren will miss his great personality, love, humor (No one could tell a joke better than Him). His wisdom, wit, & his love for His Lord with all his heart. Gail loved his family, friends, his dog Ellie, Beaver football, building, rehabbing vintage cars, pickleball & gatherings around a fire.

We will be having a celebration of Gail on Father’s Day weekend June 18, 2023. He requested that we spread his ashes at his house that he loved on the Popo Agie River.

Rest in God’s arms Gail. We miss you!