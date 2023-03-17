November 9, 1963 - March 10, 2023

G. LaVeta Hollingsworth was born on November 9, 1963 in Visalia, California to Robert Hollingsworth and Darlene (Combs) Hollingsworth. She would grow up in Galien, Michigan and move to Oregon in her senior year of high school. She would end up graduating from South Albany High School in 1982. She would attend Linn Benton Community College from 1992-1996 and, as ambitious as she was, earned two degrees in Management and Electronics in addition to numerous certificates.

Over the years LaVeta would hold many jobs that all involved cooking and food service. Her most recent position was at Santiam Hospital as a dietary cook. LaVeta loved to work, but nothing compared to her job as a mom and grandma. She was blessed with three children, Shane, Shawna and Teeley, in addition to 13 grandchildren who range in age from 14 years to 3 months. Her family was the light of her life.

LaVeta was sassy, blunt and you always knew where you stood with her but she was equally kind, hardworking, loving and would do anything for her family.

On March 10, 2023 at age 59, LaVeta left this world far too early. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Darlene; brother, JR Hollingsworth; nephew, Robert Little; great-nephew, Malcolm. She is survived by her children, Shane Hollingsworth, Shawna (Eric) Harvey, Teeley (Brittany) Hollingsworth; sisters, LaDonna Szymanski and Sharon Hollingsworth; 13 grandchildren, Gabriel, Leeland, Samuel, Hunter, HarleighQuinn, Nova, Elijah, Marley, Layndon, TT, Axl, Calian, Silas; 6 nieces and nephews; 10 great nieces and nephews; 2 great nieces and nephews in addition to many amazing aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Cemetery in Jefferson, Oregon. A reception will be held following the graveside service.