“Volunteering is a stepping stone for me,” Stephanie Diegan said in the volunteer room at Heartland Humane Society in Corvallis. The Eureka, California native explained that she was in a place in her life where she was not ready to get a job but needed to do something constructive.
She had moved to Corvallis to attend Oregon State but following some family challenges, she withdrew. With her son just starting school, she did not want to move. She decided to stay in Corvallis but knew she needed to do something with her life.
She came across Heartland, saw they needed volunteers and decided to give it a try. “Volunteering is a stepping stone for me,” she said of getting her life back on track.
Before working directly with the animals at Heartland, Diegan, like all volunteers, had to go through a training session. It’s an hour long course, Diegan said, that teaches volunteers the basics of what to expect. From there, she moved on to learn more about working with dogs.
“I bond with dogs,” she said, adding that she found a dog’s energy to be very healing for her. “I’m a cat person, too,” she said. She learned general dog care plus how to work with dogs to get them to sit, stay and walk on a leash. “It’s to make dogs better dogs to be more adoptable.”
One thing she didn’t think she would get from volunteering was a dog of her own. That was before she met Sammie, a Kelpie mix. “It was almost fate,” she said. He was an owner surrender, she was there when he came in and fell in love. Sammie is destined to be her son’s dog.
“I’ve always loved animals,” she said. Diegan volunteered at a shelter in California while still in high school. She finds herself drawn to the dogs because, “dogs live in the present.”
She said she plans to continue volunteering at Heartland for a very long time. In addition to being with the animals, one of the things Diegan likes about volunteering at Heartland is being able to basically set her own schedule. She also likes the feeling of being needed. “I want to always make time for Heartland.”
She has developed a friendship with Hannah Agnew-Svoboda, the Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator at Heartland. Because of Hannah’s encouragement, Stephanie said she feels like she is in a really good place. “I feel part of something for the first time.” Stephanie said she would encourage anyone to consider volunteering at Heartland.
“Stephanie is a great asset to our organization,” said Emily James, the Resource Development Director for Heartland.
There are a number of ways to volunteer at Heartland and not all have are working directly with the animals. In addition to animal socialization, care and fostering, volunteers are also needed to help with administrative work, outreach and in their local thrift store. Volunteer orientations are held every month but space is limited. For more information on how to volunteer at Heartland Humane Society, please call 541-757-9000, extension 104 or email volunteer@heartlandhumane.org.
As for Stephanie, “I’ll be coming to Heartland for a long time.”