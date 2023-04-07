August 25, 1949 - April 3, 2023

PHILOMATH - Fredrick Thomas Handloser III, 73, died at his home on April 3, 2023. He chose to use Death With Dignity. In his final years he suffered from a rare disease known as progressive supranuclear palsy.

He was born on August 25, 1949 in McKeesport, PA to Fredrick Thomas Handloser Jr. and Janet Moore. Fred grew up in Dravosburg, PA in a multigenerational home until his family moved to Michigan City, IN where he graduated from high school. He studied Architecture and Design at Ball State University, and graduated with a BS in Urban and Regional Planning. Later he earned a Master's Degree in Computer Science from Oregon State University. Upon graduation he was hired by HP and had a successful career as a software engineer in Research and Development for 31 years.

He and his wife Marilyn Slizeski met in Corvallis, OR. They shared almost 45 years together, designed and built two passive solar homes, and raised three loving children. He was a selfless and dedicated father who always prioritized family. To many loved ones he was affectionately known as Pop. He had an unwavering sense of humor, which brought many smiles and much laughter. He was a kind-hearted and gentle soul. He shared his love of music, warm laughter, and dedication to learning with his children, and the world. His sharp mind and endless curiosity fueled his unmatched ability to fix and build just about anything.

Fred is survived by his wife Marilyn, and children Genevieve, Neal and Monique, and his sister Jan Starbuck (Bill).

His celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 8 at The Lodge at Peavey Arboretum, 8962 NW Peavy Arboretum Rd, Corvallis. Donations in his memory may be made to give.ohsufoundation.org - drop-down to select in memory of Fred Handloser and specify for PSP support, or checks to "OHSU Foundation," and on the notes section write for "PSP support/Dr.Dale."