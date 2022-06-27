 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frederico "Fred" Corona

March 2, 1931 - June 5, 2022

Frederico "Fred" Corona passed away June 5, 2022 in McAllen, Texas at the age of 91.

Friends and family are invited Sunday, July 10, 2022 to the Albany Eagles, 127 NW Broadalbin St., from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

