December 13, 1933 — August 17, 2018
It is with a mixture of deep sadness and great joy that we announce the passing of Fred Brockmann at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. Our loss is tempered by the confidence that Fred is with his Savior.
Fred was born in Portland, Oregon to Clifton and Josephine Brockmann. At the age of eight, Fred placed his faith and trust in Jesus Christ, an event that changed the course of his life.
Fred was drafted into the Army in 1956. While on leave, he met his future wife, Norma Jean Hilliard, and they were married on June 8, 1958.
Their first year of married life was spent in El Paso, Texas while Fred was stationed at White Sands Missile Base in New Mexico.
The bulk of Fred's career - 28 years - was spent at the Halsey Paper Mill as a cost analyst. After Fred’s retirement in 1996, he and Norma spent winters with old and new friends in Hemet, California.
Among Fred's many hobbies, he especially enjoyed spending time camping with his family and friends at the Oregon Dunes with "El Toro", the family Dune Buggy built by Fred, or in the mountains by a nice stream or lake.
Fred also owned a 1929 Ford Model A Coupe, which he lovingly restored. He was a member of the Enduring A's Model A club in Albany, and drove it in several parades, winning a number of awards.
Fred was an active member of a local church wherever he lived. He led his family in attending church at First Conservative Baptist in Springfield, Brownsville Baptist in Brownsville, and Hope Church in Albany. He often served on church committees, trustee boards, and deacon boards.
Fred is survived by his wife and best friend of over 60 years, Norma; his four children, Russ (Cindy) Brockmann, Debbie Brockmann, Fred (Anna) Brockmann, and Ron (Daelene) Brockmann; his sister, Alice (Karl) Stoner; 11 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol and Kate (Dick) Ingwerson; and by his brother Vernon (Betty).
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018 at Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Church.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).