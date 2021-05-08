July 18, 1940 - April 22, 2021

Frederick Lee Neuenschwander, 81, of Jefferson passed away at home on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born July 18, 1940 in Salem, Oregon, the son of John and Margaret Neuenschwander of Salem, Oregon.

Frederick went to school at Cascade Union High School. He married Anna Tipton in 1958. They moved to Jefferson in 1962 and lived there ever since.

He enlisted in the Army February 17, 1956 and transferred to the Army reserve May 6, 1956. He was honorably discharged on the 24th day of June 1960.

Frederick spent over 25 years with the Jefferson Fire Department, 11 of those years as Fire Chief. He worked 16 years at Rick Franklin Corp. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with Ann, family and friends.

Frederick is survived by three children, Brad (Sheri), John, Julie (Richard); brother Jerry (Bev) and sister Betty (Mike). He was preceded in death by his parents; son Frank; wife Anna and brother Dick.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Jefferson Cemetery. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.