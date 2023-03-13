August 8, 1936—March 1, 2023

Frederick John Smith, 86, died peacefully in his sleep March 1, 2023. He is survived by his wife Gabriela Consuelo Miranda Albonico of Concon, Chile, sister Barbara (Albert) Redman of Interlaken, NY, daughter Amy (Hawthorne Post) Beltaine of Loule, Portugal, Rebecca (Christopher Dymond) Smith of Portland, OR, several nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Fred grew up on a strawberry farm in Trumansburg, NY to parents Fred E. Smith and Lillie Giba Smith, where he was known as Sunny. His days were filled with farm chores, music, theater, and Future Farmers of America. A proud owner of a Whizzer motorized bike, he forged a life-long love of bicycling. A favorite memory was a cross-country excursion in a ‘53 Chevy wagon.

Fred was the first in his family to graduate college (Cornell University). While waiting for (first) wife, Anne, to graduate, he taught shop and drove a school bus for his alma mater, Trumansburg Central School. They moved to Stillwater, OK for his masters degree, then Raleigh, NC to earn his PhD in economics and welcomed daughter Amy.

In 1964, Fred accepted a position at OSU, in Corvallis, and soon welcomed daughter Rebecca. He had a rewarding 31 year career as a professor in Agricultural and Marine Resource Economics and Sea Grant Extension. He led hands-on business workshops for fishermen, carried out port management studies worldwide, and mentored graduate students from around the world.

Fred was a member of the Benton Bowmen and enjoyed camping and backpacking trips, sleeping—rain or snow—under the stars. Annual camping trips to Anthony Lakes were a cherished family tradition. He and Anne enjoyed music-filled evenings playing in their amateur bluegrass band, The Virgin Frets.

After his divorce from Anne, he met and married Consuelo in 1985. They hosted exchange students while living in Corvallis and Eugene, OR. When Fred retired, they founded a technical tour company, Anglatin, which hosted business leaders on worldwide agricultural tours. In later years, they lived in Concón, Chile and Montreal, Canada.

When reminiscing, Fred was most proud of the time he spent teaching fishermen, port managers, and OSU graduate students, the textbook he wrote, The Fisherman’s Business Guide, and the tour he led to Machu Picchu, Peru.

After his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Fred moved to Portugal to live his remaining days under the loving care of his daughter, Amy and her spouse, Hawthorne. Days were filled with music—playing charango, mandolin and harmonica—good food, laughter, and sun.

Fred will be remembered for his sunny disposition, music, adventure, and his love of learning and teaching. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting children learning world music by donating to Playing for Change (playingforchange.org) or Music Together (musictogether.org).