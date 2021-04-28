Frederick H. Horne

March 11, 1934 - April 21, 2021
Frederick Herbert Horne, 87, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon, on April 21, 2021.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 11, 1934, to Corwin Denzel and Ella Mae (Player) Horne. With his younger sister, Carolyn, he spent his childhood in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. In 1956, after graduating from Harvard College, he enrolled as a graduate student in chemistry at UCLA. After one year at UCLA, he discovered his real intellectual love was physical chemistry, specifically non-equilibrium thermodynamics. This prompted him to return to his native state of Kansas to continue as a graduate student at the University of Kansas.
In 1959, Fred married Clara Ann Johnson, also a student at the University of Kansas. Upon earning his Ph.D. in 1962, he departed with Clara for Stanford University where Fred was a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellow and an instructor in chemistry. A son, Frederick John, was born in 1963 as Fred was accepting an Assistant Professor position in chemistry at Michigan State University. After the move to East Lansing, two more children, James Herbert (1964) and Nancy Carolyn (1967) were born.
East Lansing and Okemos, Michigan, were home for the next 22 years. At Michigan State, Fred was an active researcher, teacher, and administrator. He contributed to over 40 scientific papers. He was always proud of the high quality and the successes of his graduate student group. Included in his many administrative duties were Associate Dean of the College of Natural Science, Chair of the Faculty University Steering Committee, and Interim Manager for Performing Arts while the Wharton Performing Arts Center was being built.
In 1986, Fred accepted the position of Dean of Science at Oregon State University. He served in that role for 13 years until 2000 and was the second longest serving Dean in the College's history. He will be remembered for his passionate commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. He was a pioneer in dual hiring, co-creator of SMILE (Science and Math Investigative Learning Experience) and the American Indian Science and Engineering Chapter, and a strong supporter of women in science. To celebrate his 10-year anniversary at OSU, friends and faculty created the Clara Ann and Fred Horne Scholarship for Women in the College. Dean Haggerty is quoted as saying, "It is difficult to overstate Fred's influence on the College of Science and the many who have passed through our doors." In 2018, the College of Science honored Fred with the College's Lifetime Achievement Award.
Fred was dedicated to his family, and his children remember his focus on broadening their intellectual horizons, his continued emphasis on excellence, and his love for them. He loved being the announcer at their summer swimming meets, going on Boy Scout trips, and shuttling them to music and other events. His pleasure in grandparenthood was indescribable. The six grandchildren will remember his wonderful laugh, his intense interest in all their activities, and, always, that quick and clever wit.
Fred is survived by his wife of 62 years Clara Ann, sister Carolyn, son Frederick John Horne and wife Francoise Carrier, daughter Nancy Horne, daughter-in law Katherine Horne, and six grandchildren: Danielle and Fred David Horne, Ashley and Angela Watts, and Alex and Tamsin Horne. He was predeceased by son Dr. James Herbert Horne.