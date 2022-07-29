Freda Marie Fredriksen

December 18, 1922 - February 05, 2021

Freda lived in Corvallis for the past nearly half century. She had many friends, young and old. After a fall in her home in Dec. 2020, and a brief stay in a skilled nursing facility, she passed away in her sleep near sunset of natural causes.

While Freda did not reach a century, she was in her 99th year. For those who knew her, she loved visitors for any reason. Playing cribbage, Scrabble, or Rummikub; knitting on Monday afternoons; Sundays for lunch and conversation; discussing and reading poetry; dinners with friends and or family; all were welcomed with love and a bright smile.

The family will hold a gathering in Freda's honor on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Lions Shelter in Avery Park, Corvallis, from 1 to 5 p.m. Please join us for games, knitting, poetry, and light refreshments. No alcohol due to no permit.