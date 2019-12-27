May 31, 1946 – December 22, 2019
While surrounded by loved ones, Fred Raymond Pockrus, 73, left this Earthly realm to pursue his next great fishing adventure amongst the Angels in Heaven after a fierce, courageous battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. He was born May 31, 1946 in Corvallis, OR, the son of Frank Pockrus and Eva Cover, who both preceded him in death.
Fred spent most of his childhood years growing up in Brookings, Oregon, raised by his step-father, Joe Kassa, and his mother. Fred graduated from Corvallis High School, Class of 1964. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army, and spent time stationed in Germany in the Armored Tank Division. After his years of military service, Fred returned to Oregon, marrying Sharlene Hinkle and settling in the Albany area. They celebrated 51 years of marriage this past June.
You have free articles remaining.
He spent 23 years employed at Hewlett-Packard in the Facilities Department before retiring for the first time at the age of 55. Not quite ready to commit to full-retirement, he was next employed at Brookdale Senior Living as their maintenance man for about 12 years before officially retiring. He spent his retirement years enjoying time with his family and friends, summer camping trips, and taking his boat out in various lakes to fish for Kokanee, one of his favorite pastimes.
His family paid this tribute to him, 'Fred was such a kind, thoughtful person, always willing to lend a helping hand, a nail and hammer from his tool belt if something needed fixing, and never missing an opportunity to crack a joke to make someone laugh.'
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sharlene Pockrus, are his son Brent (Jen), daughter Sheila (Larry), Brother Ron (Glenda), Sister Vicki, and grandchildren Evan, Jacob, and Ayden.
As per Fred's request, there will be no official service held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).