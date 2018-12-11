October 20, 1934 — December 4, 2018
Fred O. Sandgren was born on October 20, 1934 in Molalla, Oregon to Fred and Merle Sandgren.
He died on December 4, 2018.
He married Arlene M. Sandgren. She died July 7, 1991.
He was a high school history teacher and coach.
He is survived by children, Tina and (Wade) Starbuck and Fred and (Georgia) Sandgren; grandchildren, Ross and (Kelly) Starbuck, Jarred and (Kizzy) Starbuck, Chynna Sandgren and Corbin Sandgren; and great-grandchildren, Tanner Starbuck, Rory Starbuck, Riley Starbuck and Gavin Starbuck.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would like all contributions make to Evergreen Hospice House or a charity of your choice in his name.
A celebration of live will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on December 15, 2018 in the South Albany Library. It will be open house style.