Fred Duane Johnson passed away March 4, 2021 after a short illness. Born November 6, 1942 to E. Fred and Eleanor M. Johnson in Glendale, California. He grew up in Southern California working part-time in his father's pressed metal machine shop learning skills that would serve him the rest of his life. After graduating high school in 1960 he entered the U.S. Air Force and served until August 1964. He graduated from Chico State College in 1970 with a degree in accounting. He worked for Peat, Marwick, Mitchell CPA firm and earned his CPA. Fred worked for Sacramento City Schools until he moved to Lebanon, Oregon in 1992. There he worked at Lebanon Community School District and the City of Silverton until his retirement in 2003. He was active in the Lebanon Rotary and the Strawberrians until his move to Buckeye, Arizona in 2014.