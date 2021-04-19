March 17, 1928 - April 14, 2021

Franz Karl Schneider died April 14, 2021, at his home in Mennonite Village, Albany, Oregon. He was 93.

He was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, on March 17, 1928, the middle of five brothers. His family was Catholic and staunchly opposed to the Nazi regime. As a boy he joined his brothers in the Boy Scouts, which in Wiesbaden was a branch of the Catholic Youth League. In 1944, before he was 16, he was drafted into the army and served in an anti-aircraft battery until going AWOL in 1945.

After the war Franz continued his education, studying English and German Literature at Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, and organized a program of youth activities for the Catholic parishes of Wiesbaden. In 1948 he went to Washington State College in Pullman, as an exchange student in the Democracy Scholar program, where he met Ann McRea, from Aberdeen, Washington. They were married in Germany, August 19, 1951. When Ann returned to the United States to do her student teaching, Franz remained in Germany as a consultant to the Allied Commissioner, but then followed Ann in 1952, and both graduated from Washington State College.