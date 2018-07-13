April 23, 1938 — July 11, 2018
Frankie Jean Brinkley, 80, of Lebanon, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
She was born April 23, 1938 in Hardy, Arkansas to Other James and Mable Maxine (Crowder) Robison.
Frankie moved to Eugene at the age of 15 and moved to Lebanon in 1956, where she has lived since. She married Loyd James Brinkley in 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Frankie worked locally as a nurse’s aide at various nursing homes and adult foster care facilities.
She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, anything to do with John Wayne, and baseball. Her favorite player was Derek Jeter.
She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids dearly. She had a huge heart and went out of her way to help everybody.
Frankie was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd James Brinkley on January 24, 1999; and sister, Louise Egan.
She is survived by daughters, Donna Jean McDaniel of Lebanon, Wendy Walker of Arkansas, and Patricia Miskey of Lebanon; sons, Roy Simms of Lebanon, and Jami Brinkley of Albany; brother, Steve Robison of Sweet Home; sister, Chequita Hartman of Idaho; ten grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A celebration of life will announced at later date.
