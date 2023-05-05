Frankie loved having visitors. Chatting on the phone with friends and family. Her favorite was spoiling the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would always make sure she had their favorite snacks on hand. Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma will definitely leave a void in our lives. Frankie is survived by her son, Rod and his wife Traci of Scio, OR; daughter, Janet Lemarte, Vancouver, WA; brothers, Joe and Mike; sisters, Lorraine, Shirley, Glenda; Granddaughter, Nicole and husband Chris Halverson, great grandson Abraham and great granddaughter Finley of Manhattan, MT. Grandson Nolan and wife Sadie Quigley, great grandson Gavin, great granddaughter Kinlee and great granddaughter Taytum of Albany, OR. Granddaughter Kati and husband Stephen Lien, great granddaughter Khloe, great grandson Asher, great granddaughter Sawyer, twin great grandsons Drake and Ollie of Lebanon, OR. She was preceded by her husband Richard in 2021, and sister Belva.