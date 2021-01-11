Frank Smith

When I'm done Don't cry for me. I've lived and loved as much as any man deserves. Scatter my ashes beneath the mighty firs or across a pristine lake. Along a stream where the big buck drinks, where all nature is at peace. Don't cry for me it won't bring me back, I have gone where there is no pain. Smile for me, laugh for me, see life as I have lived. I've climbed the mountain and waited the stream in the valley far below. I felt the pain and known the joy that we all treasure so. I've watched my children grow and Bloom into people we are honored to know. I've made mistakes that have hurt us all and made me feel so low. But these times are past, the pain is gone the clouds have cleared away, the sun is bright, the sky is clear in this place where I will ever stay. Forgive my mistakes I meant well, I thought it was the thing to do. Remember the smiles and laughter that I brought to you. When life is done and I am gone, what more could I ask, but to have my ashes scattered on the ground, in the woods I love to hunt or near the lake where that big trout lays that always stole my bait. To leave a smile on the face of the ones I love so much. What a thought to lie down with when my day is done.